Newly Elected Pope Leo XIV Just Might Be a Cubs Fan
In a stunning development, the newest leader of the Catholic Church is an American from Chicago.
The conclave to elect the successor to Pope Francis came to a halt early Thursday afternoon when the white smoke went up in the air, much like a white flag does after Cubs wins, to signify an end to the proceedings and a decision.
Former Cardinal Robert Prevost, who will take on the name Pope Leo XIV in his papacy, was revealed as the selection.
It marks the first time that a native of the United States has been selected for the papacy, and one of the first questions on the minds of many sports-minded viewers, of course, is whether he counts himself a Chicago Cubs fan or a White Sox fan.
ABC News seemed to address the topic during its coverage of the reveal when a reporter referred to Pope Leo XIV as "the first Cardinal who's a Cubs fan."
It's unclear whether the reporter was making an off-the-cuff reference to the St. Louis vs. Chicago rivalry or reporting an actual insight.
Even Senator Dick Durbin reportedly had something to say about it according to a CNN correspondent.
Regardless, this is a momentous day for the city of Chicago, and the possiblity that the new leader of the Catholic Church has joined in on the chorus of "Go, Cubs, Go" is an exciting one.
And as we all know, though there are two MLB franchises in the city, the odds of any given Chicago native being a fan over the Cubs are much better than 50-50.