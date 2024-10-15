Budding Cubs Superstar Robbed in Gold Glove Finalist Announcement by Division Rival
Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs has been one of the top defensive prospects in baseball, widely regarded for his exceptional outfield play, but many were surprised when he wasn’t named a finalist for the 2024 Gold Glove Award in center field. Instead, Blake Perkins of the Milwaukee Brewers claimed the spot among the finalists, sparking debate among Cubs fans and analysts alike.
Crow-Armstrong has been lauded for his defense throughout his rise in the minors, earning comparisons to some of the game’s top defensive outfielders. His combination of speed, range, and ability to track balls in the deepest parts of the outfield make him a standout in center field, with MLB Pipeline giving the young prospect an elite '80' grade on his defense, the highest possible score on the 20-80 scouting scale. He excels at reading fly balls off the bat, cutting off angles, and covering large areas of ground with ease. Many expected his defensive prowess to lead to his first Gold Glove nomination despite only making 109 starts in 2024.
Blake Perkins, who spent most of the season with the Milwaukee Brewers but made only 104 starts, posted solid defensive metrics but does not carry the same reputation for defensive excellence as Crow-Armstrong. Perkins, while a capable outfielder, played fewer innings than many expected of a Gold Glove finalist, and was not widely considered to be in the running for such recognition. His inclusion over Crow-Armstrong has drawn scrutiny, especially given the stark contrast in their reputations as defensive players.
Roughly even in innings, with Perkins on the grass for 956.1 and Crow-Armstrong with 965.2, the Cubs outfielder dramatically out-performed the Brewers representative. In MLB's own calculation on Statcast, Crow-Armstrong tied with Gold Glove nominee Jacob Young of the Washington Nationals for the league lead in centerfield with a +16 Run Value depsite almost 300 fewer defensive innings than Young's 1,252. Perkins, by contrast, was at just a +9 Run Value, 11th in baseball and 8th in the National League.
Crow-Armstrong’s exclusion may largely be due to timing and sample size. While his defensive impact was immediate, his mid-season call-up to Chicago limited the amount of time he had to accumulate statistics and showcase his skills at the big-league level. Voters may have been swayed by Perkins’ full season in the majors, even if his defensive metrics don’t quite match up with Crow-Armstrong’s potential.
Despite missing out on the nomination, Crow-Armstrong’s defensive future remains bright. His glove and instincts in center field suggest that it’s only a matter of time before he garners Gold Glove consideration in the coming seasons. Cubs fans can take solace in knowing that, despite the perceived snub, Crow-Armstrong has the tools to be a perennial contender for the award, and this setback could fuel his determination to prove himself further in 2025.
While Blake Perkins’ nomination stirred controversy, Crow-Armstrong’s elite defensive skill set is undeniable. As he gets more time in the majors, expect to see his name on future Gold Glove ballots, solidifying his place among the game’s best outfielders.