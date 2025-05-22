Can Cubs Biggest Offseason Acquisition Win his First MVP Award?
The Chicago Cubs are off to a fantastic start this season. They are in first place in the National League Central, but the division is far from decided.
If the Cubs are going to win the division, it is up to the offense to lead the team. The pitching staff is beaten up as they have a few important pitchers on the injured list. Justin Steele is out for the season, Javier Assad is still a ways from returning, while Shota Imanaga and Porter Hodge just hit the IL.
The hitters on the team have led Chicago to be one of the best offenses in the MLB, though.
The Cubs are .261/.336/.448 on the season, which has given them the fourth-best OPS in the MLB. Players like Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong and both the catchers are a big part of the offensive success. However, it is Kyle Tucker that has been the heart of the team.
Kyle Tucker's start to 2025
Tucker was acquired via trade in the offseason. Chicago gave up a top prospect in Cam Smith, Isaac Paredes and Hayden Wesneski.
Adding Tucker was a winning move for the Cubs. He is slashing .268/.381/.532 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI and 35 walks to 27 strikeouts. The right fielder has also stolen 13 bases and scored 37 runs in 49 games played.
Having him in the middle of the order does a lot more than just give Chicago a great hitter. The right-handed batter takes the pressure off his teammates. Tucker will be pitched around a lot of the time, but that does not mean the others have to stress at the plate. Suzuki, Crow-Armstrong, Hoerner and Dansby Swanson do not have to try to be the best hitter on the team.
Needless to say, Tucker is the difference maker on the team.
Can Tucker win the National League MVP?
It is still early, but the players that are going to be finalists for the MVP award in either league are starting to show.
The American League MVP race seems to be a one-man show. Aaron Judge is dominating, and he is most likely going to take home the award.
The National League is a different story. In fact, there are a few players that have a chance to win their first MVP award, as Will Leitch of MLB.com recently wrote.
Tucker is one of those players.
The former first-round pick has some competition. Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Fernando Tatis and Corbin Carroll are all playing well.
Tucker has been in the MVP race before, though.
He has been an All-Star in each of the last three seasons. Additionally, the outfielder finished fifth in the American League MVP race in 2023. Before getting hurt last year, the 28-year-old was on track to be a finalist for the award and possibly win.
Among National League hitters with at least 130 plate appearances this season, Tucker ranks ninth in home runs, 10th in RBI, fourth in stolen bases, fifth in runs scored, 13th in OPS and third in BB/K ratio. He also has a 2.1 fWAR, which is seventh-best.
Tucker has to continue to play well, but there is a real chance he takes home his first MVP this year.