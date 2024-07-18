Chicago Cubs Ace Wants To Be Like Michael Jordan
More than 20 years after Michael Jordan's last NBA game, everyone still wants to be like Mike, even Shota Imanaga.
The Chicago Cubs rookie grew up in Japan and was only nine years old when Jordan played his final game, but he still has enormous respect for the Chicago Bulls legend, especially now that he plays in the same city where Jordan spent most of his Hall of Fame career.
Imanaga was chosen to represent the Cubs in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and made sure to tip his cap to his idol. When the 30-year-old lefty came out to pitch the fourth inning at Globe Life Field, it was to the "Be Like Mike" theme song from Jordan's famous 1991 Gatorade ad.
He didn't disappoint, retiring the side in order to keep the score even at 3-3. He got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground out, struck out Adley Rutschman swinging and induced a lineout from Marcus Semien.
Imanaga was the only National League pitcher all night to record a perfect inning -- not bad for a rookie making his All-Star Game debut.
During his postgame press conference following the NL's 5-3 loss, Imanaga explained his Jordan tribute.
“Obviously, I want to be like Mike,” he said via a translator. “However, he’s so great that I have to put in a lot of work to get there. Hopefully, once I do, the people of Chicago and the fans will accept me.”
Imanaga still has a long ways to go to reach Jordan, but Cubs fans and the city of Chicago have already embraced him.
How could they not? He was the team's only All-Star this year and one of the few bright spots during their wildly inconsistent first half. He went 8-2 with a 2.97 ERA in 17 starts. His six scoreless outings are the most by a Cubs rookie since 1906.
It's hard to be like Mike, but Imanaga is doing a pretty good job of it.