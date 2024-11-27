Chicago Cubs Analyst Urges Team To Make These Four Free Agency Moves
With the MLB offseason starting to heat up, the Chicago Cubs are going to be one of the most interesting teams in the league to keep an eye on.
At this point in time, the expectation is that the Cubs won't be a very aggressive spender in free agency, however, that could very well change since they are more than capable of spending if they choose to do so.
Jed Hoyer and the front office have decided to stay quiet for the most part in recent years. That has been a decision hotly contested by fans.
If Chicago does decide to spend some money, they could end up being a top suitor for some high-impact free agents.
Keeping that in mind, one Cubs' analyst has revealed four moves that he would like to see the Cubs make this offseason.
Lance Brozdowski of Marquee Sports Network has unveiled his wish list in free agency that includes wanting the team to sign starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, catcher Kyle Higashioka, relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan, and relief pitcher Jordan Romano.
Eovaldi would be a very intriguing addition for the Cubs' rotation.
He is coming off of a quality season with the Texas Rangers where he made 29 starts. In those appearances, he compiled a 12-8 record to go along with a 3.80 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 4.0 K/BB ratio, and 170.2 innings pitched.
Higashioka is an excellent framing catcher who would be a quality addition for Chicago behind the plate alongside Miguel Amaya. In 2024, he played in 84 games, hitting 17 home runs to go along with 45 RBI. He also slashed .220/.263/.476.
Finnegan was a very surprising non-tender from the Washington Nationals.
He was an All-Star during this past campaign, making 65 appearances and compiling a 3-8 record to go along with a 3.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 2.5 K/BB ratio, 38 saves, and five blown saves.
With the Cubs needing a closer, he could fill that role.
Romano is also a former elite closer, even though he had a rough year.
He appeared in 15 games, going 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 3.3 K/BB ratio, eight saves and one blown save. In his career, he has 105 saves and just 13 blown saves.
All four of these players would be excellent additions for Chicago and would help them get back into contention in the National League.
Granted, they would not be the flashy move the Cubs' fan base would like to see, but they would all be quality pieces.
If this is the kind of offseason Chicago has, it would be a win.