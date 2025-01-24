Chicago Cubs Now 'Showing Significant Interest' in Signing Superstar Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs may not be done just yet in their pursuit of the top free agent available.
After it seemed likely their reported interest in Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman was nothing more than a pipedream, Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed new information that the Cubs are still "showing significant interest" in the two-time All-Star as his free agency likely draws a near conclusion.
Last week, the initial reports of this interest drew some serious skepticism from fans.
After the initial news was dropped, further clarification stated Chicago was interested in a possible short-term deal similar to what they gave Cody Bellinger.
But, Bregman was not going to entertain the possibility of this type of contract, so it seemed like the two parties would go their separate ways.
Just how involved the Cubs actually still are in the Bregman sweepstakes remains to be seen, but the fact their name continues to come up is notable on its own.
Jed Hoyer has said over the last week the team expects to remain internal at the third base position, something that is not a huge surprise given top prospect Matt Shaw appearing ready to make a serious push to be the team's Opening Day third baseman.
However, if Chicago decides Shaw is better suited for second base long term, they could sign Bregman, put Shaw at second, and potentially even fill other needs by trading away Nico Hoerner after prior speculation about the Gold Glover earlier this offseason.
If the Cubs are willing to pay up for Bregman, he could be the perfect player to put Chicago over the top and make them legitimate contenders once again.
Having already traded for his star teammate Kyle Tucker this offseason to pair with the youth movement coming up the pipeline, Bregman would offer the perfect blend of veteran leadership and on-field talent.
The potential of bringing in two of the most important players from the most dominant franchise in baseball over the last decade in one winter should be enough to motivate the Cubs to, at the very least, make a real offer to the star third baseman's camp.
With a long list of suitors for the top free agent present, including a reunion with the Astros as well as the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, and likely several others, landing him will not be easy.
But there's no reason why Chicago should not make a serious run at the two-time World Series champion.