Chicago Cubs Boss Reveals Why They Traded Christopher Morel
The Chicago Cubs didn't have a bad trade deadline, but it's tough to picture what their exact plans were. Jed Hoyer had told reporters that he was looking to make moves to better the roster for next season, but with this being a heavy buyers' market and multiple teams overpaying, he likely could've moved more.
Jameson Taillon was the biggest surprise, as less than 48 hours ago, the right-hander was viewed as someone who was definitely going to be traded. His contract could've been an issue, and if Hoyer wants to win in 2025, one could argue that Taillon will help with that.
Not trading him isn't the worst thing, but they probably could've gotten an impressive package in return.
According to Hoyer, multiple teams made calls on their players, but he didn't want to talk about the moves that weren't made, according to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune.
"A lot of players were asked about, a lot of deals bounced around, some casually, some more seriously. But commenting on guys we didn't trade or why doesn't doesn't make a lot of sense because it leads to speculation."
The biggest surprise of the trade deadline for the Cubs was trading Christopher Morel. Morel was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in a deal for Isaac Paredes. Paredes, the better player, is going to be a big part of their future.
However, moving Morel was an interesting decision. He hasn't necessarily been great over the past year, but a 25-year-old with his type of power doesn't just grow on trees.
Hoyer spoke about his decision to do so, giving praise to the youngster.
"I do really believe in his expected numbers at the plate. I think he's going to go on and have a ton of success. Ultimately, we felt positionally it was the right decision for 2025."
As of July 30, Chicago is 6.0 games out in the Wild Card. That's a tough gap to close, but crazier has happened in Major League Baseball.
It won't be easy, and the chances of being better in 2025 are more likely, but if they come out and play how this team should be able to, anything could happen.
It'll be interesting to see how the next few months play out, as, at the very least, it needs to be a stepping stone into next year. It's been a disappointing campaign, and that won't change until they improve.