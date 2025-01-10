Chicago Cubs Climbing Charts as MLB Power Rankings Make Season Debut
Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts summed up the 2024 season for his franchise in one word — disappointment.
The team won 83 games for the second consecutive year, but expectations were higher than that heading into the campaign.
With Craig Counsell taking over as manager, the Cubs thought they had enough to move the ranks and challenge for a playoff spot in the National League. Instead, they finished 10 games behind his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, who ran away with the division title.
Looking to ensure that doesn’t happen again, the team made a huge splash this offseason, acquiring star right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
Given his contract status, as this could be a one-year rental with Tucker heading for free agency after the season, a steep price was paid. Veteran third baseman Isaac Parades, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith were sent to Houston.
If the team doesn’t work out a long-term deal with the star outfielder, that trade will not be looked upon fondly, unless he helps them reach the mountaintop and win a World Series in 2025.
In what looks to be a wide-open NL Central, Chicago could very well be the favorites heading into the campaign. They are certainly heading in the right direction, as they moved up to No. 13 from No. 16 in the most recent MLB.com power rankings.
But, there are still a few questions that are looming over the franchise.
At the hot corner, top prospect Matt Shaw is expected to be given every opportunity to replace Parades during Spring Training. Cody Bellinger was expendable with the logjam in center field, right field and first base that existed.
Trading him away was essentially a salary dump as the Cubs are on the hook for only $5 million of his remaining salary.
It would certainly be nice to see them take some of the money saved from moving Bellinger and put it toward upgrading a weaker area of the roster, such as the bullpen.
In need of players with late-game experience, the relief pitching market is overflowing with qualified options. Carlos Estevez, formerly of the Philadelphia Phillies, has been linked to Chicago.
His teammate, Jeff Hoffman, would be an intriguing fit. Tanner Scott remains available and veterans Kirby Yates and David Robertson also remain unsigned.
Signing any of those players would certainly solidify the Cubs’ standing as the current NL Central favorites.