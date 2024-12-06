Former MLB Exec Links Chicago Cubs to Carlos Estevez on $33 Million Deal
The bullpen has been the focus for the Chicago Cubs in the early stages of the offseason. The front office understands that if they want to be a better team in 2025, it starts on the mound.
That isn't the wrong thinking, but again, Jed Hoyer and the rest of the decision-makers must understand that their offense was so bad in 2024 that if they don't improve it for next year, they shouldn't expect much to change.
The Cubs have done what they've needed to do in the early parts of the offseason. Many of the top players available haven't signed yet, likely due to Juan Soto not making his decision.
Insiders don't expect Chicago to be in the mix for the top of the top talents on the free agency market. That's a bit disappointing, but until everybody signs, they can't be judged yet.
Even then, there are still ways to improve this roster. If they're working under a budget, it is what it is. Hoyer can't control that.
All he can do is try to make the best possible team with what he's given.
In the latest prediction from The Athletic's Jim Bowden, he'd do just that. Bowden predicted the Cubs would sign reliever Carlos Estevez to a three-year, $33 million deal.
"After adding Matthew Boyd to their rotation, the Cubs need to bolster their bullpen and Estévez would be a good fit. He’s coming off a strong year in which he posted a 2.38 ERA over 34 appearances with 20 saves for the Angels before being dealt to the Phillies at the trade deadline. He put up a 2.57 ERA over 20 appearances with six saves for Philadelphia. Batters hit under .200 against all of his arsenal, including his four-seamer, slider and changeup."
Estevez is coming off an impressive campaign, posting a 2.45 ERA. He was traded at the deadline to the Philadelphia Phillies, a team looking to solidify the back end of its bullpen.
Hoyer has indicated he wants a left-hander in the back end of the bullpen, but that doesn't mean they should ignore somebody like Estevez.
If he could be had for $11 million AAV, it'd be logical to give him a look.
2024 was the best showing of his career, and there are always worries about paying guys coming off career seasons, but even if he regresses a bit, he should still be a sub-3.45 ERA arm.