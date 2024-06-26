Chicago Cubs Could Fix Catcher Issues with Minor League Call-Up
The Chicago Cubs are entering a critical stage of their 2024 season. Amid recent struggles, the team has to figure out a way to turn things around soon.
One of the biggest issues has been a lack of production from the catcher position. Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya were the two players at the position for most of the season, but recently the Cubs made a move.
Gomes is now gone and they brought in Tomas Nido in to replace him. Nido has not been very good at the plate to start his tenure with Chicago, but his ability behind the plate has been solid.
While there are many who expected Jed Hoyer and the front office to acquire a catcher at the trade deadline, there might be another option. It might even be a better option.
Right now, the Cubs have a catcher coming up in the minor leagues who could be ready to make the jump to the majors. Moises Ballesteros is a name to keep a close eye on.
Currently, Ballesteros is playing for Triple-A affiliate Iowa Cubs. He has played just six games at the Triple-A level, but has found some early success.
Before being promoted to Triple-A, he was playing with the Double-A Tennessee Smokies. Between the two combines, he has been red-hot at the palte this season.
Combined, Ballesteros has hit .307/.372/.509 and has hit 10 home runs while also driving in 44 RBI. Those numbers are very good and could project to being MLB ready.
Ahead of the trade deadline, Ballesteros has made a goal to make it to the big leagues this season. He opened up about that goal in a recent interview shared by the Des Moines Register.
“My goal for this year and the start of the season was to finish in Triple-A. Now my goal is to finish in the big leagues."
Prior to the trade deadline, Hoyer should give the youngster a chance. Calling him up and allowing him to show what he's capable of would be a wise move.
At the very worst, he's not ready and Chicago could send him back down to Triple-A. On the other hand, he could come up and instantly make an impact and stick with the big league club.
If he works out, the Cubs would not need to trade away young pieces at the deadline. They could focus on adding talent to other areas of the roster, such as the closer position and maybe a big bat.
All of that being said, Chicago has a potential fix to their catcher problem. They need to strongly consider calling Ballesteros up and giving him an opportunity.