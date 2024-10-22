Chicago Cubs Could Lose Fan Favorite Star Slugger to National League Powerhouse
The Chicago Cubs need to get better in a hurry on the heels of back-to-back 83-79 regular seasons and four consecutive missed postseasons.
This upcoming offseason is going to be critical in terms of roster building for the next half decade, and Jed Hoyer and company will have some decisions on their hands. What Chicago does this offseason will heavily hinge on the opt-out clause within Cody Bellinger's contract. Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million deal last winter that contains an option for him to opt out this offseason, leaving $30 million on the table in 2025 and entering free agency once again.
While the outfielder/first baseman's numbers took a dip in 2024 after signing the deal and the argument can certainly be made that Bellinger should just opt in, with his agent being Scott Boras who notoriously pushes his clients towards free agency, it feels more likely than not that he will opt out. If that were to happen, one proposed possibility will make Chicago fans cringe if it were to become reality. Joe Edinger of The Good Phight mentioned Bellinger as a good fit for the NL East Philadelphia Phillies, who have made a World Series and played in another NLCS in just the last two years.
"It’s unclear whether or not Bellinger will indeed exercise his opt-out clause," Edinger wrote. "He had a productive season but would be leaving $50M on the table to re-enter the market after a slightly worse season and at a year older. Perhaps he’s looking to join a team that’s closer to regular contention than the Cubs who are attempting to compete in the NL Central next season while also keeping an eye on becoming a sustainable contender."
Bellinger opting out would not necessarily guarantee that he doesn't return to the Cubs, but it feels unlikely that the team would be willing to shell out more money for his services than they already agreed to pending his decision. If the slugger were to end up contributing to another deep playoff run in Philadelphia, it would make Cubs fans sick if Chicago was once again sitting at home next year wondering what could have been.
As Bellinger's likely free agency approaches, keep an eye on the Phillies as a team to watch out for in the sweepstakes.