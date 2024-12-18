Chicago Cubs Dream Target Roki Sasaki Predicted To Sign With Los Angeles Dodgers
The worst thing the Chicago Cubs could do during the remainder of the offseason is be content.
After they made a blockbuster trade for Kyle Tucker, slowing down would not be smart. The front office indicated they want to win a World Series in 2025, or at least compete to get there, but as currently constructed, they're still a bit away.
Reports have indicated the Cubs are interested in adding another starter.
Many of those reports have suggested they're looking to add another left-hander, but there are some question marks in doing that.
On the one hand, if Chicago were to add another legitimate left-handed arm, one could argue that everything would be more than fine because they'd have three of the better left-handers in Major League Baseball.
On the other hand, if the goal is for the Cubs to get to the postseason, competing in the playoffs against a right-handed heavy lineup with four left-handed starters could be a nightmare.
That's why, instead of signing another left-hander, they need to be all in on right-hander Roki Sasaki.
His free agency will be much more competitive than most players on the current market given that he can only sign for up to $7.5 million due to international rules.
Because of that, he's the ideal fit for Chicago.
Many believe he'll join the Los Angeles Dodgers, making it tough to poach him if he wants to join the defending World Series champions.
Michael Brakebill of FanSided was the latest to predict Sasaki will sign with the Dodgers, highlighting what the city and team could offer him.
"In about a month, Roki Sasaki will be the biggest name on the board and garner the most attention of anybody still on the board. Sasaki has elite stuff, and at just 23 years old, all 30 teams should be going all in with their presentations to try and woo him to their organization. A West Coast team like the Dodgers makes sense, given their marketability and relationship with Japanese players recently. Sasaki may not be the face of the franchise if he signs with L.A., but he will have a fantastic start to his career. The Dodgers are built to win for many years. If Sasaki performs as expected, it will only help his cause by receiving a monster extension or monster payday when he eventually gets free agency."
Los Angeles is an incredible city, but he'd have many of those same benefits in a big city like Chicago.
If he wants to play in a big market, there are benefits in playing for the Cubs, just as much as he would get for playing with the Dodgers.
The front office will have to determine what he wants, but pursuing him heavily has to be at the top of their priority list.