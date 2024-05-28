Chicago Cubs ‘Eager’ to Return Reliever With Impressive Career
The recent stretch for the Chicago Cubs isn't ideal, but it's also not the worst thing to happen. With the struggles on both ends of the baseball, the front office has a clear view of what they need to do at the trade deadline to better this roster. Entering the offseason, there were warranted questions about the offense, and more than 50 games into the season, those questions have been answered.
While the answer hasn't been a good one, the offense will have an opportunity to improve with a bat or two. Having a loaded farm system, the Cubs are in an excellent position to get better.
The bullpen has been below average all year. Injuries are a factor, but for the most part, the entire unit hasn't been good enough.
That'll need to be addressed before the deadline, too.
However, one player should hopefully return this season and help those needs. Looking at one player Chicago is "eager" to get back, Theo DeRosa of MLB.com named Adbert Alzolay.
"Yes, the righty has been part of those struggles with five blown saves in nine save opportunities this season, but Alzolay had a 2.67 ERA and 22 saves for the Cubs in 2023. It’ll be a while until Alzolay returns -- on Wednesday, he was shut down from throwing for at least two weeks -- but he should be able to help stabilize the bullpen once he returns."
In his 18 appearances for the Cubs this season, the right-hander has posted a 4.67 ERA. He failed to keep the ball in the yard, allowing six home runs in his 17 1/3 innings of work. Giving up home runs is a recipe for disaster in this. league, as Alzolay learned.
Still, there's reason to believe that when he returns, he'll be who he once was. He's coming off a season where he tossed 64.0 innings with a 2.67 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.
If he can give Chicago that type of production out of the bullpen, he'd be an instant help to the struggles they've dealt with.