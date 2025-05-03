Chicago Cubs Executive Had Fairly Sensational Offseason Despite Criticism
The Chicago Cubs had a sensational first month of the season and are on the cusp of reaching 20 wins powered by what has been the best offense in baseball.
Over the last several years, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has caught a ton of flack for the team's lack of success in recent years.
This offseason was no exception for Hoyer as Cubs fans cast doom upon the season before it began on account of Hoyer's perceived lack of major additions to weaknesses on the roster.
It's understandable that fans are frustrated with the overall recent lack of success.
With no postseason appearances in four consecutive years and no playoff victories since a return trip to the NLCS in 2017 after the curse-breaking triumph in 2016, there have been some lean years in North Side, Chicago.
Wanting and expecting a winner are fair, but frustration this offseason is proving through the first month of the year to have been pointed in the wrong direction.
Hoyer was accused of bargain bin shopping to save money and fill the holes cheaply, but most of his moves have been fantastic so far and proved to be a great value.
Sure, Kyle Tucker has been playing at a phenomenal MVP level, but everyone in the fanbase expected that to be the case.
It's the moves which went under the radar at the time that have proven to be the most impactful, and several of them in particular which have been absolutely critical to the hot start.
Take Carson Kelly for example, who may be one of Hoyer's best evaluations in his entire history with the team.
After an unconvincing season from Miguel Amaya, the Cubs needed someone who could platoon with the youngster at catcher. Hoyer went out and got Kelly on a two-year deal for just over $11 million and containing a mutual option for 2027, and Kelly has done nothing but hit the ball ever since.
Slashing an absurd .360/.507/.840 with seven home runs and 21 RBI in just 17 games, suddenly reaching a level of power he has not found in his entire career.
It's not just the offense, either.
Though most agree more could have been done to the pitching staff, the signing of Matthew Boyd to a relatively lucrative two-year deal worth almost $30 million elicited a collective groan from fans.
Boyd has responded with a 2.70 ERA through his first six starts and has been an absolutely critical piece of the pitching staff.
Along with Boyd, Colin Rea has been phenomenal and versatile, pitching to a 1.46 ERA over seven appearances including four starts.
It has taken Ryan Pressly some time to get his feet under him as the team's second biggest trade acquisition this offseason from the Houston Astros, but his overall numbers are strong as well out of the bullpen.
Pressly boasts a 2.08 ERA and has converted on all four of his save attempts thus far.
Assuming Chicago keeps on winning, Hoyer is going to have more work to do this summer in order to put this team in the best possible position to compete for a championship.
With that being said though, perhaps he has rightfully earned some more faith and trust from the fanbase after what overall was a very strong winter of moves.