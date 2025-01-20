Chicago Cubs Fans Won't Like Comments Made by Tom Ricketts Regarding Money
The Chicago Cubs have done a good job of boosting their roster heading into the upcoming season.
All of that credit goes to the front office with their aggressive move to acquire Kyle Tucker and boost the bullpen with some additional trades and buy-low signings.
Ownership, on the other hand, is enjoying their payroll decrease by a shockingly significant margin after they went over the first level of the luxury tax threshold in 2024.
For a big market team like the Cubs, it's ridiculous that finances are so often discussed when it comes to their ability to land high-profile free agents. The way they operate by always trying to stay below the tax line is frustrating for this fan base that pours their heart and soul into the team.
That's why these comments made by chairman Tom Ricketts won't sit well.
The Ricketts family, the controlling owners of this franchise, have an estimated net worth of $4.2 billion per Forbes.
While discussing how people should spend their money no matter how much wealth one has is a touchy subject, that pretty much goes out of the window when it comes to owning a professional franchise where spending is a huge part of any team's success.
Chicago isn't cheap by any means.
They consistently spend above the league average and are towards the top of the list in payroll each and every season, but these comments also suggest that winning isn't everything unlike what Ricketts has said when he's addressed the fans the past few years when they've missed the playoffs.
The Cubs could spend more if they wanted, and while that might put them at risk of losing some money if they don't make a deep playoff run, they would at least be setting themselves up for success instead of hoping they find lightning in a bottle for one season.
This was a shocking revelation ahead of a campaign that is playoffs-or-bust.
With a division that's winnable and the front office improving the roster while reducing payroll, this was an opportunity for the Ricketts family to put their money where their mouth is when it comes to building a contender.
Instead, it's clear they don't really want to spend what it takes to compete.
At least the chairman let that be known instead of keeping up the facade.