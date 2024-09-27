Chicago Cubs Fan Favorite Predicted To Be Off Team in 2025
The dreadful Chicago Cubs season is almost over, something many fans might not be too upset about.
This was one of the worst campaigns the Cubs could've had, especially with the expectations they had coming into the year.
If they perform at a similar level in 2025, there could be massive changes made to the coaching staff, front office, and players on the roster.
Frankly, that should already be the case with the lack of success they've found.
This ball club clearly wasn't good enough to compete with the other top teams in the National League, and that's an issue.
They'll face many challenges during the offseason, specifically regarding who they want to add. However, the front office will also have to consider the players they don't want back.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided looked at three players on Chicago's current roster who won't return in 2025. He named fan favorite Patrick Wisdom as one of them.
"The days of the Chicago Cubs accepting anything below average are over. They need bats that are going to come into their lineup and be impact pieces... Sadly for the Cubs, fan favorite veteran Patrick Wisdom just isn't a competitive piece anymore. Wisdom slugged at least 20 home runs in each of his first three full seasons, but he doesn't appear as if he will make it to double digits this season. On the year, Wisdom is slashing .178/.246/.408 in less than 100 games."
Wisdom was once an elite power hitter, but has had a year to forget.
He's currently slashing .174/.241/.400 with an OPS+ of 77. He's also hit just eight home runs, which is way down from the prior three campaigns where he hit at least 23 in each season.
There were always flaws in his game, both at the plate and as a fielder. However, when a hitter hits 25-plus home runs, it's easy to look past those flaws.
Wisdom was playing on a one-year, $2.73 million contract, which is relatively cheap for a player who previously gave them that type of production.
Fast forward to his showing in 2024, and even that seems too much to pay him.
The focus of this offseason for the Cubs should be on improving their lineup.
If said player doesn't bring value to their roster, there isn't much of a reason to keep them around, despite how much the fans might love them as a player and person.
That could be the issue with Wisdom.