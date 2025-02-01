Chicago Cubs Farm System Ranked Surprisingly Low Despite Prospect Depth
Both the present and future are exciting for the Chicago Cubs given some of the moves they have made recently.
Heading into 2025, expectations are on the rise after a very strong offseason.
The biggest acquisition the team made was to acquire right fielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros. He is capable of anchoring the lineup as a star performer at the plate and helping boost this offense to the levels they need to compete.
A second major trade was made with the Astros, addressing their need for a closer with the addition of veteran Ryan Pressly. He wasn’t the only bullpen addition made this winter, as the team also acquired Eli Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians among others.
To get those deals done, especially the Tucker blockbuster, required the Cubs to dip into their collection of young players in the minor leagues.
The highest-ranked player moved was 2024 first-round pick, third baseman Cam Smith. Already considered a top-100 prospect, him blossoming and Tucker turning into a one-year rental would certainly hurt.
Alas, Chicago was comfortable sending him away because they know there is some high-end talent knocking on the door of the Major Leagues and they cannot feasibly expect to be able to find playing time for all of them.
The Cubs have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to their farm system, as five players are currently ranked in the top 100 of ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel’s list.
Despite having so many highly-regarded players, Chicago’s farm system overall has taken a sizable tumble down the rankings.
McDaniel has them ranked No. 10 this year with a value of $215 million. Certainly not numbers to sneeze at, but a sizable drop off from the No. 2 spot they held in the previous edition of the rankings with a value of $328 million.
Atop that prospect list is third baseman Matt Shaw, who looks like he could be starting at the hot corner on Opening Day. Right behind him is catcher Moises Ballesteros, outfielder Kevin Alcantara, second baseman James Triantos, outfielder Owen Caissie and right-handed pitchers Cade Horton and Brandon Birdsell.
Those players will all start being promoted in the next year or two as prominent players on the Major League roster hit free agency.
After the 2025 campaign, Tucker and Pressly are both free agents. Then, it is Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner and Jameson Taillon who will be hitting the open market.
Some of those veterans could return, but a cap-conscious team such as the Cubs will enjoy the payroll flexibility replacing those veterans with rookies on minimum contracts will provide to fill out other holes on the roster.