Chicago Cubs Game Today (8/6/25): Preview, Lineups, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs end their home series with the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Wednesday afternoon.
The Cubs are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Reds on Tuesday.
Chicago will get an off-day on Thursday before they start a six-game road trip in St. Louis against the Cardinals on Friday. The Cubs get another off day on Monday before taking on the Toronto Blue Jays next Tuesday.
The Pittsburgh Pirates will be the Cubs’ next opponent on Aug. 15 at Wrigley Field.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, starting lineups, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds
Date: Wednesday, Aug. 6
Start Time: 1:20 p.m. CT
Stream: Fubo TV
Television/Radio: Cubs: Marquee Sports Network/670 The Score, WRTO 1200 AM; Reds: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/WLW 700 AM
Location: Wrigley Field
About Today’s Game
Probable pitchers
Reds: LHP Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.15)
Abbott has been stellar for the Reds this season, even though he has no-decisions in each of his last three starts. But he’s gone at least five innings in all three starts and struck out 13.
In his last seven starts he is 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 13 walks in 40.1 innings. His ERA hasn’t been above 3.00 since the end of April.
Cubs: RHP Cade Horton (5-3, 3.42)
The former first-round pick is on a two-game winning streak. In his latest start against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 1 he gave up two hits, no runs and three walks in five innings. He also struck out three.
In his last seven starts, Horton is 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA with 24 strikeouts and 17 walks in 37.1 innings.
Batting Order
Cincinnati Reds
TBA
Chicago Cubs
TBA
Cubs Injuries
10 or 15-day IL
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka pitched two innings in his Cubs debut on Monday before he was removed from the game. The Cubs don’t have a timeline for his return.
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-Day, right calf strain, placed on July 4, retroactive to July 1, eligible to return): Taillon is expected to make one more rehab start before he returns to the Majors.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-Day, left oblique strain, placed on May 25, eligible to return): Amaya will continue his rehab assignment this week in the minors.
60-Day IL or Season-Ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Javier Assad, RHP (60-Day, mild left oblique strain, placed on 15-day IL on March 18, transferred to 60-day IL on April 30, eligible to return): Assad is scheduled for a rehab assignment on Wednesday.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
