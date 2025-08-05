Cubs Recently Waived Pitcher Brooks Kriske Claimed By AL Central Team Off Waivers
The Chicago Cubs designated right-handed pitched Brooks Kriske for assignment following their acquisition of Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
It was the second time that Kirske was designated for assignment by the Cubs, but this time, he will not be returning to the organizaton.
That is because he has been claimed off of waivers by the Minnesota Twins, who are desperate for bodies after undergoing an unexpectedly massive fire sale ahead of the deadline that included trading a large chunk of their roster.
Five relievers; Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Danny Coulombe, Louis Varland and Brock Stewart, were all traded away by the Twins.
In need of people to throw some innings out of the bullpen, there is certainly a chance Kriske gets an opportunity to stick in the Major Leagues for the time being.
He will be joined by fellow waiver claim Thomas Hatch, who is joining Minnesota from the Kansas City Royals.
Kriske, who is 31 years old, found some success with Chicago this season.
He made four appearances, throwing six shutout innings, to drop his career ERA down to 8.78. But, he is lucky to not have had any runs recorded against him because he was living dangerously on the mound.
In his six innings of work, he issued five walks with only four strikeouts, but was able to work around the free passes while allowing only two hits.
The Twins are going to be the fourth MLB team that he plays for, as he also spent time with the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Royals earlier in his career.
While the MLB numbers for Kriske leave something to be desired, he has found a lot of success at Triple-A Iowa.
In 23 appearances across 31.2 innings, he has recorded a 3.13 ERA with 52 strikeouts. Control hasn’t been anywhere near the issue in the minors as his Big League performance would suggest, issuing only 10.
Throughout his minor league career Kriske has found success at each level, but he has yet to make it translate to success in the Major Leagues.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
One Area Continues To Linger As Top Concern For Cubs This Season
Michael Soroka's Injury Further Highlights Cubs' Poor Deadline Strategy
Cubs Starter Jameson Taillon Says He's Not Worried About Disastrous Rehab Start
How To Watch Cubs vs Reds: TV Channel, Live Streams, Lineups & More