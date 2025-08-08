Chicago Cubs Game Today (8/8/25): Preview, Lineups, How to Watch & Live Stream
There is nothing quite like a good rivalry to get the blood moving as the Chicago Cubs start their next road trip.
When it comes to rivalries, nothing compares to a series with the St. Louis Cardinals, as the Cubs and Cards play a three-game set that starts on Friday at Busch Stadium.
The Cubs (66-48) are coming off losing two out of three games against the Cincinnati Reds and are .500 in their last 10 games. Chicago is in solid shape when it comes to claiming an NL wild card berth. But the Cubs still have their eyes on winning the NL Central.
Chicago is four games behind Milwaukee entering Friday’s game.
St. Louis (58-58) is well out of the NL Central race but would love nothing more than to screw up the Cubs’ fortunes. The Cardinals are 5.5 games back in the wild card race and need to make a move now.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, starting lineups, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals
Date: Friday, Aug. 8
Start Time: 7:15 p.m. CT
Television/Radio: Cubs: Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network (out-of-market only)/670 The Score, WRTO 1200 AM; Cardinals: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, MLBN (out-of-market only)/KMOX 1120 AM/104.1 FM, WIJR AM 880 (Spanish)
Stream: Fubo TV
Location: Busch Stadium
Friday's Probable Pitchers
Cardinals: RHP Michael McGreevy (3-2, 5.08)
McGreevy will make just his 10th career Major League start on Friday. He was recalled from Triple-A Memphis for the fifth time this season on July 21. In seven appearances this season he has 23 strikeouts and six walks in 39 innings. He’s won two of his last three decisions, including his last start against San Diego on Aug. 2.
Cubs: LHP Matthew Boyd (11-4, 2.34)
The All-Star has been the Cubs’ best free agent signing from the offseason. He has 118 strikeouts and 29 walks in 130.2 innings and has already set a career high in victories in a season.
He took a no-decision in his start against Baltimore on Aug. 2, but he pitched seven innings and allowed four hits, no runs and no walks while he struck out eight.
Batting Order / Lineups
Chicago Cubs
TBA
St. Louis Cardinals
TBA
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka is shut down and will be re-evaluated next week.
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-Day, right calf strain, placed on July 4, retroactive to July 1, eligible to return): Taillon is expected to make one more rehab start before he returns to the Majors.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-Day, left oblique strain, placed on May 25, eligible to return): Amaya will play at Triple-A Iowa through the weekend. He has graduated from being a DH to playing behind the plate.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Javier Assad, RHP (60-Day, mild left oblique strain, placed on 15-day IL on March 18, transferred to 60-day IL on April 30, eligible to return): Assad threw 68 pitches in a rehab game on Wednesday at Triple-A Iowa. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks as he struck out four.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.