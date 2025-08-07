The Good And Not So Good From The Cubs-Reds Series
The Chicago Cubs avoided a sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds with a 6-1 victory on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.
But the series was largely a wash for the Cubs (66-48) as their offense sputtered through the first two games before things finally got on track in the finale.
The series didn’t help their standing in the National League Central. The Cubs stand four games back of the Brewers. Chicago did hold onto a healthy lead in the NL wild card race, as they have a 3.5-game lead on the field.
Now that Chicago is heading to St. Louis for a three-game series, here are some of the good and not-so-good things that came out of the series.
THE GOOD
1. Shota and Cade Lead the Way
After losing Michael Soroka to a shoulder injury, the Cubs got some much-needed help in the starting rotation from Shota Imanaga, who started Tuesday's loss, and rookie Cade Horton, who started Wednesday's victory.
Imanaga went 6.1 innings and delivered a tremendous performance, giving up three hits, one run and no walks. He struck out seven. That’s the reliability that the Cubs have come to rely upon.
Horton, meanwhile, is plugging along and giving Chicago solid performance after solid performance. He gave up two hits in 5.2 innings, as he struck out six and walked none. He’s won each of his last three starts since the All-Star break.
Odds were good that Horton would make his MLB debut this year. But the odds of him being, potentially a Game 2 playoff starter? It’s starting to look that way, in part because the Cubs may not have a choice.
2. Finally Some Offense
The Cubs bats were basically silent for the first two games of the series, especially the bats at the top of the order. That wasn't the case on Wednesday.
The top four hitters in the order — second baseman Nico Hoerner, first baseman Justin Turner, outfielder Seiya Suzuki and catcher Carson Kelly — combined for eight hits and four RBI. Suzuki delivered a home run.
When the Cubs got offense in the first two games it came from the bottom of the order, most notably shortstop Dansby Swanson, who hit two home runs in the series.
The Cubs’ offense has languished a bit in the past eight games and a boost from the top of the order was good to see. Chicago hopes there's carryover against their arch-rivals the Cardinals this weekend.
3. Andrew Kittredge’s Immaculate Inning
Kittredge was one of the Cubs’ trade deadline acquisitions and on Wednesday he came in from the bullpen to throw an immaculate inning — nine pitches, all strikes, with three strikeouts.
The moment was historic. His immaculate inning was just the 116th in Major League history and the 19th since 2020.
He joined an illustrious list of Cubs that have accomplished the feat, including Milt Pappas, Bruce Sutter, Lynn McGlothen, LaTroy Hawkins and Hayden Wesneski, who threw the franchise’s last immaculate inning in 2022.
For the record, the only time the Cubs were on the receiving end of an immaculate inning was Sept. 7, 1987, when Pittsburgh’s Jeff Robinson set down Leon Durham, Andre Dawson, Rafael Palmeiro.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. Michael Soroka Moves to IL
Michael Soroka managed two innings in his first Cubs start before he was removed and placed on the 15-day injured list the next day with a shoulder injury.
Soroka was the Cubs’ significant deadline deal to bolster the starting rotation. He could be out for a while. He has a low-to-mid grade strain and will be re-evaluated next week. Soroka had an MRI on the shoulder in June but there was nothing of note in his medicals.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer took responsibility for what could turn out to be a bad bet when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. He could have been more aggressive at the trade deadline but went for a veteran retread.
Now, the Cubs desperately need Jameson Taillon back from injury. He’s on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
2. Andrew Kittredge’s Less Than Immaculate Inning
Kittredge's immaculate inning on Wednesday was redemption after blowing a tie game on Tuesday night in relief of Imanaga.
He managed just one out in his relief appearance that night, allowing four hits, four runs and a walk. That was the difference in the game, a 5-1 Cubs loss.
It’s the life of a reliever. The goat one day and the G.O.A.T. the next. In four appearances with the Cubs, he is 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA. But that ERA is wrapped up in one game.
3. Kyle Tucker’s Much-Needed Day Off
The Cubs gave Kyle Tucker the day off on Wednesday. He probably needed it.
His bat has been in a slump since the All-Star Break. He’s slashed .212/.388/.696 with one home run and five RBI. One of the key pieces of this offense has been rendered inert since his All-Star Game start.
The Cubs are 8-8 in the 16 games he’s played in. Valleys are inevitable in baseball. But this is starting to look like a slump. Chicago hopes the day off, along with Thursday’s day off, clears his head.
