Chicago Cubs Have Found Lineup Building Block With Dynamic Rookie
The Chicago Cubs ultimately fell short of their postseason goal in the 2024 season.
They finished with 83 victories for the second consecutive year, which was a little bit disappointing in some regards. Optimism was high entering the season, especially after bringing in Craig Counsell as their new manager.
There were a few hiccups along the way that contributed to the team’s early season hole they were unable to dig out of.
One of them, the bullpen, they eventually got figured out. Essentially every key reliever who started the season with the team didn’t make it to the end, as a remade group found their footing after a few really shaky weeks at the start.
Unfortunately, the offense wasn’t able to find that sizable of an improvement.
There were a few hitters who performed up to standard. Cody Bellinger wasn’t as dominant as in 2023 but still solid in 2024. Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki were both on the All-MLB Team ballot for fan voting, recognized for their success.
One player who did emerge after a very slow start was center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. One of the best prospects in the game entering the season, he started to showcase that talent down the stretch.
As a result, he landed at No. 21 on the top 50 rookies of 2024 list compiled by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
“PCA looked overmatched at the plate early on, but the Cubs stuck with him thanks to his elite defense and top-of-the-scale speed, and things started to click during the second half. Over the final two months of the season, he hit .284/.337/.466 with 16 extra-base hits, seven home runs, 27 RBI and seven steals in 52 games. His elite defensive metrics (12 DRS, 8.9 UZR/150) and plus speed (27/30 SB) give him an extremely high floor, while his offensive upside is what makes him a potential star.”
There are likely people in the front office and fan base who are hoping that Bellinger decides to opt out of his contract and hit free agency. It would give the team some money to spend this offseason to fill other needs as his two main positions defensively are both filled.
Michael Busch has assumed the job at first base with Crow-Armstrong entrenched in the outfield. If the power numbers down the stretch weren’t a fluke, the 2020 first-round pick is going to quickly be recognized as one of the best center fielders in baseball.
Building blocks like that are why there is hope that a playoff appearance is right around the corner, especially if the pitching has been figured out.