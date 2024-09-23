Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Have ‘No Plans’ To Call Up Star Prospects This Year

The Chicago Cubs seemingly won't be calling up their star prospects to close out the year.

Brad Wakai

Iowa Cubs' Owen Caissie walks in the outfield during a game against the Toledo Mud Hens at Principal Park on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Des Moines.
Iowa Cubs' Owen Caissie walks in the outfield during a game against the Toledo Mud Hens at Principal Park on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

At a certain point, the Chicago Cubs were going to see their postseason dreams end despite them finally playing good baseball during the latter parts of the year.

They just dug themselves too big of a hole during the middle months of their schedule, getting too far behind in the NL Central race and Wild Card standings.

On Monday, the Cubs will begin a series against the Philadelphia Phillies who are looking to lock up their own division with a singular win as they chase the top overall seed in the playoffs.

There isn't a whole lot to play for in Chicago right now, and normally, that would signal the organization calling up some young prospects to get them their first experience of Major League Baseball, or at least get them more reps since the minor league seasons have come to a close.

Per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, the Cubs won't be taking that approach.

"There's no plans for that right now," manager Craig Counsell said.

Chicago already decided not promote their star youngsters during the September call-up period because they were still fighting for a spot in the playoffs, but without that being a possibility anymore, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense for them not to do that now.

Owen Caissie, Kevin Alcantara, and even Moises Ballesteros all seemed like candidates who could have finished the year in the bigs.

But, Counsell still wants this group focused on closing out the season strong.

"Nothing changes. You just go out and you play the game. You respect the game. You respect your teammates. That's it," he said.

The skipper made some interesting comments about the state of this Cubs organization compared to the Milwaukee Brewers where he just came from, stating there is a "daunting" task to close the gap between these two clubs.

Perhaps continuing to focus on one game at a time helps change the mentality that has clearly caused Chicago to come up short when it comes to making the playoffs.

Still, this feels like a missed opportunity from an organizational standpoint.

Regardless, barring a rash of injuries to the Cubs' outfield, it's not likely that their star prospects will be called up.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News