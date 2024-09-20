Chicago Cubs Manager Makes Shocking Admission About Their Division Rivals
The Chicago Cubs aren't officially eliminated from playoff contention, but they aren't playing for the NL Central title any longer after the Milwaukee Brewers clinched on Wednesday.
That was a disappointing result in what has been a season full of frustrations when they came into the year seen as someone who could compete for this division and earn themselves a spot in the postseason.
In all likelihood, the Cubs will be watching games played in October for the fourth straight year, signaling there is clear work that needs to be done in order for this team to be contenders once again.
When they pried Craig Counsell away from the Brewers with the most lucrative contract for a manager in MLB history, that was seen as a move that could push them into the playoffs based on his proven track record of getting the most out of rosters he's handed.
Instead, they watched Milwaukee pop champagne to celebrate their third NL Central title in four seasons.
Counsell was asked about the difference between the two rivals, and he made an eye-opening statement regarding the state of where these two franchises currently stand.
"Look, I think the message sent is there is a big gap, they're ahead of us by a lot. It's a talented team on and off the field, but there's a big gap and we've got room to make up, there's no question about it. Frankly, that makes it daunting ... they've been good," he told reporters.
That is quite the statement.
It is concerning the Cubs so drastically underperformed compared to expectations while the Brewers seemingly overachieved once again.
Chicago's roster would suggest they should be the ones popping champagne, celebrating a division title instead of trying to play perfect baseball in the final three series of the year to sneak into the third Wild Card spot.
But that's not the case.
What Counsell is referring to when he says there's a big gap is unclear, but there is real pressure on Jed Hoyer to turn this roster into one that can compete in 2025.
The Cubs can no longer just put some duct tape on their bullpen and hope it works out.
Not after how many games they blew the past two seasons that directly affected Chicago's chances of playing in the postseason.
This year made the gap between the two obvious, and there needs to be a clear change in mentality when it comes to how this roster is built, and how things inside the entire organization operate, or else there will continue to be a void between the Cubs and Brewers, something they did not foresee happening when they hired Counsell to become their new manager.