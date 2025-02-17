Chicago Cubs Land Another All-Star Reliever In Wild Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Chicago Cubs were expected entering the offseason to add to their pitching staff both in the starting rotation and in the bullpen.
While they have done both, the Cubs have yet to acquire the superstar many hoped they could, especially in the starting rotation. Taking a pass on the top of the market free agents was not much of a surprise, but Chicago has also been linked to some of the potential aces who could be on the move via trade.
Two of them come from the San Diego Padres in Dylan Cease and Michael King, two stars who have been rumored to be on the move all throughout the winter. Perhaps the Cubs could make a different deal with the Padres however for a reliever instead of a starter and build up what looks to on its way to becoming a very strong bullpen.
In a wild blockbuster trade proposal, Zach Pressnell of FanSided proposed Chicago to send top-100 prospect Moises Ballesteros along with fellow minor leaguer Jack Neely in exchange for All-Star closer Robert Suarez.
"With Chicago taking such a win-now approach, a deal like this could make sense," Pressnell wrote. "They still have plenty of depth in the farm system and it would be tough to find too many National League teams with better rosters than the Cubs would have."
To this point in the offseason, more of the significant adds for the Cubs have come to the bullpen, but there is a hurdle to clear if they wanted to make another move.
In order for Chicago to even consider something like this, they would have to address how it would impact Ryan Pressly after acquiring him via trade from the Houston Astros. Pressly waived his no-trade clause due to being promised the closer role for the Cubs, but Suarez is one of the premier closers in the league and would likely take on the role if he came to the Windy City.
If Pressly were to sign off on it, it could take Chicago's bullpen in one offseason from average to one of the best in baseball. Additions like Pressly, Suarez, as well as a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for Ryan Brasier set the Cubs up nicely to go all in to try to win a championship — or at least challenge the Dodgers — in 2025.
It sounds crazy on the surface, but if the Cubs truly are trying to win now, perhaps it's a move they should consider.