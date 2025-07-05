Chicago Cubs Land Talented SEC Infielder in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Chicago Cubs landed Kyle Tucker in a trade this offseason. But they paid a steep price to get the deal one.
The Cubs dealt three players to land the star right fielder from the Houston Astros — pitcher Hayden Wesneski, third baseman Isaac Paredes and infielder Cam Smith.
Smith was the Cubs’ first-round pick last July out of Florida State. He had a brilliant short stint in the minor leagues last year, showing a great deal of promise.
But he was considered a third baseman in the Cubs’ organization, and they were tied to their 2023 first-round pick, Matt Shaw, taking that position.
Shaw has done so, after a slow start and a short option to Triple-A Iowa to get his bat straight. The Astros converted Smith to an outfielder and, after a slow start to his rookie season, is putting up great numbers for the American League West leaders.
So, Chicago has some replenishing to do when it comes to its infield pipeline.
Baseball America recently published its latest MLB mock draft, and the Cubs have the No. 17 overall pick. With that selection, the publication believes the Cubs will take Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy.
The writer, Carlos Collazo, wrote that Aloy has a blend of talent that the Cubs may favor at this selection.
“Aloy has a strong combination of athleticism, premium defensive profile, power and an improved offensive approach this spring,” he wrote.
This season, his second with the Razorbacks and his third in college baseball, he has slashed .353/.437/.668 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI. It’s his third straight season with at least 14 home runs. It’s that projectible power that scouts find intriguing.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.
Chicago’s last five first-round picks include Smith (2024), Shaw (2023), Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton (2022), Kansas State pitcher Jordan Wicks (2021) and Mount Carmel High School (Chicago, Ill.) shortstop Ed Smith.
Horton made his MLB debut earlier this season and is part of the starting rotation. Wicks has been both a starter and a reliever for the Cubs but is currently at Triple-A. Howard is at Double-A Tennessee and has yet to make his big-league debut.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.