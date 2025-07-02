Chicago Cubs Superstars Selected as All-Star Game Starters for National League
The Chicago Cubs have been driven by their sluggers all season, so it makes sense that two of them will start for the National League All-Star team.
MLB announced the starters for the Midsummer Classic on Wednesday and Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker and Pete-Crow Armstrong both made the cut in phase two voting.
The All-Star Game will be played on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Tucker and Crow-Armstrong had to finish among the top three vote-getters of the six outfielders that emerged from phase one voting. The only outfielder with more votes than the pair was Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr.
Chicago had a third finalist in catcher Carson Kelly. But Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Will Smith beat him out in phase two voting and will be the starting catcher for the NL. Kelly could still make the team as a reserve and those selections will be announced on Sunday.
Tucker joined the Cubs this offseason in a trade with the Houston Astros, a deal that sent outfielder Cam Smith, third baseman Isaac Paredes and pitcher Hayden Wesneski to Houston.
Tucker has performed at an MVP level this season and will make his fourth straight All-Star Game appearance. This will be his first appearance with the National League.
Crow-Armstrong has also emerged as a potential NL MVP candidate and is considered one of the best center fielders in baseball. This will be his first appearance in the All-Star Game.
The remaining National League starters include Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, San Diego third baseman Manny Machado and Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
The American League starters are Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Detroit second baseman Gleyber Torres, Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Detroit outfielder Riley Greene, Detroit outfielder Javier Báez and Baltimore designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn.
