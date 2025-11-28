Cubs Get Discouraging News On Top Pitching Trade Targets

During a November 25 appearance on Marquee Sports Network, Chicago Cubs insider Bruce Levine made it clear that Chicago should consider a trade for Miami Marlins starting pitcher and 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner, Sandy Alcantara.

"So I'm looking for a big trade for a guy that's making $17 million in 2026, possibly $21 million in 2027. That's Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins," Levine said, per an X post from Marquee Sports Network.

"[Alcantara] was back to being the dominant pitcher that he was at the end of the year. And for two more years of control. Putting him and [Cade] Horton as your one and two, and having the three veterans backing that up, to me, that’s a championship-caliber rotation," he added.

Alcantara would make a lot of sense for the Cubs if he became available in a trade. While his 11-12 record and 5.36 ERA in 31 starts in 2025 don't suggest Alcantara is an elite pitcher, the fact that he produced a 2.83 ERA in his final seven starts of the season (combined with his elite arm talent and pitch repertoire) makes him an appealing trade target.

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

And Alcantara isn't the only Marlins pitcher that the Cubs have expressed trade interest in. Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic noted in a November 14 article that the Cubs and Marlins were in trade talks at last season's deadline, and that right-handed hurler Edward Cabrera was the pitcher that the Cubs "showed the most interest in."

Cabrera went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 137.2 innings pitched (26 starts) during 2025, and seemingly still has the potential to develop into an ace-caliber pitcher.

Insider Pours Cold Water on Marlins Trading Alcantara and Cabrera

However, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman asserted in a November 27 article that there isn't a great belief around the league that Miami is open to trading both Alcantara and Cabrera this winter, despite teams showing interest.

There seems to be a chance that the Marlins might deal one of these two if they're presented with an offer they couldn't refuse. But it seems more likely that the Cubs will need to pivot elsewhere if they're looking to bolster their starting rotation via trade across the next couple of months.

There isn’t great belief among executives that Sandy Alcantara & Edward Cabrera are traded. Skubal & Peralta either.



Pablo Lopez & MacKenzie Gore have better chances of being traded.



Jon Heyman — Darius Glover (@GloverDarius) November 27, 2025

Heyman did mention that Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez and Nationals southpaw MacKenzie Gore have a better chance of being dealt, both of whom could appeal to Chicago.

