Chicago Cubs Legend Jon Lester Reveals Feelings Over Team Firing David Ross
When the Chicago Cubs landed Jon Lester, it was one of the biggest moves in franchise history. During a time when it looked possible that the Cubs could finally get to the top, they did what they had to do to add to their young, talented roster at the time.
It resulted in a World Series, and Lester will go down as one of the best to ever put on a uniform for this franchise.
Lester ended up not finishing his career in Chicago, which has caused some questions about his relationship with the team. However, he showed up at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon and started his trial run as an analyst for Marquee Sports Network, a good indication that the franchise and Lester are on good terms.
Much of those questions came when Jed Hoyer fired David Ross in November, as some wondered how that'd make Lester feel.
He finally addressed that, seemingly understanding that it's a business, according to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.
“When it’s your buddy, it’s a little harder to kind of see what’s going on,” Lester said.
“But when you kind of step back and look at it as a business aspect, stuff like that happens all the time. You just have to think that the Cubs are trying to do what’s in their best interest. Like I said, when it’s one of your buddies, it’s like, ‘Well, that sucks.’”
The Cubs hired Craig Counsell, and while Ross wasn't exactly the answer, Counsell hasn't been yet, either. It's fair to say that the front office is more to blame than the coaching staff, as this team simply lacks talent.
The decision to fire Ross did and didn't come as a surprise. It was clear that they needed someone new, but he's a big part of the organization after the 2016 World Series.
Lester, however, doesn't believe that's always going to be the case with the 10-year reunion in two years.
“I think he understood what was going on,” Lester said.
“As far as the 10-year thing, I would imagine that he’ll probably be back in baseball here shortly. I know when I talked to him around New Year’s time, he said he was going to take this year off and kind of see where next year goes. He’s the kind of guy that I believe will stay around baseball in some capacity.”
While it didn't end for Ross and Lester the way that most had hoped for, there's no denying what they did for this franchise.