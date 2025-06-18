Chicago Cubs Lineup Depth Has Contributed to Elite Offensive Production
The Chicago Cubs continue to roll with the team emerging as a real contender in the National League heading into the summer.
After a strong winter of upgrades, the Cubs figured to be an improved team. However, even the organization might not have had envisioned the success that they were going to have to start the year.
So far, Chicago has been in control of the NL Central, giving themselves a good buffer between them and second place. When looking at the roster, it isn’t hard to figure out why the team has been so successful.
The lineup for the Cubs has been electric throughout the campaign, with multiple All-Star caliber players and a couple of potential MVP hopefuls in the NL.
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN recently wrote about the depth of the lineup for the Cubs being why the unit has been so successful to begin the season.
“The lineup depth has been ridiculous, and that trait has been even more stark since Matt Shaw returned from an early-season demotion and began contributing,” he wrote.
Coming into the year, this lineup looked like it had the potential to be a good one in the NL, but they have far exceeded expectations.
Over the winter, the acquisition of Kyle Tucker changed things for the organization. He was able to provide them with the star that they needed in the middle of the batting order, and others have seemingly risen around him.
What has also been a massive boost was the emergence of Pete Crow-Armstrong as a star. The young outfielder had some tough times in 2024 at the plate but has emerged not only as a good fielder and baserunner but as an elite hitter as well.
Furthermore, even though the team might not have been able to bring in Alex Bregman to play third base this offseason, they do have one of the top prospects in baseball in Shaw.
After a slow start and a trip back to the minors, Shaw has been very effective at the position, rounding out one of the best lineups in baseball.
This unit has been able to largely carry Chicago this year, but if the team is going to want to have success in October, they will have to support the batting order with some pitching improvements.
Even a great lineup like the Cubs is going to have off games against some of the best pitchers in October. For Chicago, they need to make sure they have the talent to match that.
