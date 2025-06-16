Ian Happ Walks It Off As Cubs Keep Rolling With Another Series Win
Yesterday the Chicago Cubs had a hero: Ian Happ. Happ had a one-run single at the bottom of the 10th inning to win a tough battle against the Pittsburg Pirates.
Both the Pirates and the Cubs were dead locked at two runs after the first inning and for the remainder of the game and had to go into an extra inning to close it out (MLB Recap). Happ had one hit on the game which came at a perfect time and would secure Chicago their 16th series win on the season.
Happ is sitting at a solid .249 ERA on the 2025 season with a total of 31 RBI. The veteran All-Star has become a consistent and key piece to the Cubs success. According to the Cubs on MLB he was the fastest member of the Chicago program to reach 20 home runs (89 games).
The left fielder has also been an important part to their defense. The previous three seasons he has been a NL Gold Glove recipient. Starting in all 62 games this season he has seen 551 innings of play with only one error.
The MLB record book shows that the most series wins in a season is held by none other than the 1906 Chicago Cubs with 31 (end of season record 116-36). This record seems fairly untouchable, but the Cubs could still be one of the top by the end of the season.
The Cubs sit a solid five and a half games above the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central and have the second best record in the NL at 44-28 per MLB standings.
Chicago has won series against the Philadelphia Phillies, L.A. Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, among other per baseball-reference. They will have a day to rest before they start a series at home against the second-place Brewers.
