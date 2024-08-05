Chicago Cubs Linked as Possible Suitor for Legendary Ace in Free Agency
Over the years, the Chicago Cubs have been linked to longtime star pitcher Justin Verlander multiple times. However, they have never been able to get a deal done to bring him in.
Looking ahead to the upcoming MLB offseason, could the Cubs look to add Verlander on a short-term deal as a win-now move?
Patrick Mooney of The Athletic recently name-dropped him as a pitcher Chicago should consider during this winter to pursue an even better rotation than they already have.
Currently, the team features an impressive three-headed monster in their unit.
Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, and Jameson Taillon have all been great this year. Javier Assad has also been a quality starter.
However, they could look to round out their 2025 rotation with a big name.
Verlander, even at 41 years old, could be a big addition if he can stay healthy. That has been his issue with the Houston Astros this season.
In 2024 so far with the Astros, Verlander has missed a lot of time due to a nagging neck injury. He has made 10 starts for Houston, compiling a 3-2 record to go along with a 3.95 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP, a 3.0 K/BB ratio, and 57.0 innings pitched.
He is still more than capable of being a top-notch middle of the rotation kind of pitcher when he's healthy. Especially as a No. 5 option, he would be a massive upgrade for a team like Chicago.
Of course, all of this speculation would only make sense if the money and length of contract is right. For an aging player like Verlander, the Cubs would likely prefer to sign a one-year deal with him.
Jed Hoyer has made it very clear that Chicago wants to compete in 2025. He thinks that they have a roster put together to do just that.
It seems likely that the Cubs will be aggressive during the MLB offseason to make sure that they put together a serious contender. Outside of starting pitching, the front office should focus on bringing in a top-tier closer if they can. They should also try to add another big bat to the lineup.
Expect to see Chicago be a very busy team during the offseason.
This campaign has been a major disappointment, and it's clear the front office doesn't want this to keep happening moving forward.
Verlander could very well fit into that equation if he leaves Houston and is open to a short-term deal with a team like the Cubs.