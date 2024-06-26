Chicago Cubs Linked to Trade for White Sox Star Luis Robert Jr.
The Chicago Cubs need a lot of help with the 2024 MLB trade deadline just a month away. In recent weeks, the team has fallen apart and are falling farther and farther away from postseason contention.
Jed Hoyer may opt to stand pat and make moves in the offseason. Or, he could opt to get aggressive and make moves for players that could be long-term fits for the franchise.
At this point in time, the two main needs for the Cubs are a closer and more offensive firepower. They have been a team mentioned that could trade for Oakland Athletics star closer Mason MIller. Now, they're being linked to a big-time bat.
MLB.com recently made a list of 10 teams that could pursue a trade for Chicago White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. A move to Wrigley Field came in at No. 4 on the list.
Here is what they had to say about a potential trade between the two Chicago rivals.
"Because a sputtering offense needs to find some spark for an impatient fanbase, and fast. Only three teams have scored fewer runs since May 1 than the Cubs, who are wasting some quality starting pitching, and Pete Crow-Armstrong’s elite defense isn’t enough to carry his 53 OPS+ bat. Robert would not only invigorate the Wrigley faithful, he’d allow Cody Bellinger to move to first, push Michael Busch to designated hitter and improve the club on both sides of the ball."
Robert would be exactly the kind of powerful bat that the Cubs need. He has not played a lot this season, but his production from 2023 shows why Chicago should pursue him.
During the 2023 season with the White Sox, Robert ended up batting .264/.315/.542 to go along with 38 home runs and 80 RBI. Those kinds of offensive numbers are what the Cubs are missing.
Not only would Robert become a key piece of a potential turnaround this season, he would be a long-term pickup. He could become a franchise cornerstone for Chicago moving forward.
Those are the kinds of players that Hoyer would be most likely to target. Even though winning this year is still a big priority, they need to build for the future as well.
Expect to see the Cubs remain active in the rumor mill. Robert seems like a long-shot to be acquired by Chicago, but it's an interesting thought.