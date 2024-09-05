Chicago Cubs Make Franchise History in Combined No-Hitter vs. Pirates
Wrigley Field has seen a lot since it opened 110 years ago, but something it hadn't seen in a long time was a no-hitter by the Chicago Cubs.
On Wednesday, the Cubs threw their first no-hitter at Wrigley in 52 years as three Chicago pitchers held the Pittsburgh Pirates hitless in a 12-0 rout.
Cubs ace Shota Imanaga deserves the bulk of the credit after starting the game with seven hitless frames. The All-Star rookie walked two and struck out seven, but Craig Counsell opted to remove him after 95 pitches (66 strikes) rather than let him pursue history and potentially damage his arm.
The bullpen took it from there, as Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge retired the side in the eighth and ninth innings to finish off the historic win for Chicago.
It was the 18th no-hitter in Cubs franchise history (tied for the third-most by an MLB team) but just their second combined no-hitter. Their most recent no-hitter in 2021 also involved multiple pitchers when Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Chicago hadn't tossed a no-hitter at Wrigley Field since Sept. 2, 1972, when Milt Pappas lost his perfect game in the ninth inning but still no-hit the San Diego Padres. It was the Cubs' second no-no that year following Burt Hooton's no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 16.
Six of Chicago's 18 no-hitters have taken place at Wrigley Field. The ancient ballpark hadn't seen a no-hitter in nearly a decade, with the last one coming on July 25, 2015, by then-Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels.
The Cubs had plenty of run support on Wednesday as their offense stayed red-hot, pounding out 12 runs on 17 hits. They scored in six of their eight turns at bat, sending Pirates starter Domingo German to an early shower after just three innings.
Dansby Swanson, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Cody Bellinger all homered for Chicago, helping the Cubs salvage the series finale and improve to 72-68 after dropping the first two games to their division rivals.
Chicago will have an off day on Thursday to celebrate its historic accomplishment before the New York Yankees come to town for a three-game weekend series. It will be a pivotal series for both sides, as the Cubs are fighting for a Wild Card spot while the Yankees are battling the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East.