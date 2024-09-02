Chicago Cubs Move Up Significantly in MLB Power Rankings
After another excellent weekend of baseball, the Chicago Cubs are one of the hottest teams in baseball with September underway.
The Cubs have been red-hot of late, as they have won their last five series going back well into August. You must go all the way to when Chicago played the Cleveland Guardians to find a series that they haven’t won.
As of late, the Cubs are getting better, it seems, as after sweeping the Pittsburgh Pirates to start the week, they followed it up with a sweep of the Washington Nationals over the weekend. While those two teams aren’t in the playoff picture, Chicago is beating the teams that they are supposed to, and they are beating them convincingly.
The offense for the Cubs has been hitting the cover off the ball recently, as in their last six games, they have scored double-digit runs three times. The hot streak for Chicago has helped them move way up in the National League Wild Card standings, and they don’t appear like they are going to be looking back anytime soon.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report had the Cubs making a move up three spots to 14th overall in his MLB Power Rankings.
“It's only getting easier to envision the Cubs shooting right past both the Mets and the Braves. After winning six straight last week, they've now won 20 out of their last 28.”
“Maybe it's the Taylor Swift candle. Or, maybe this is just what happens when a previously underperforming offense finds its stride. The Cubs have scored at least 14 runs in four of their last eight games. Only two other teams have topped 14 runs that many times all year.”
With September here, the Cubs will be starting off a home-stand against the Pirates and the New York Yankees. As of now, the Cubs are five games over .500, but after just sweeping Pittsburgh, they will be hoping to do that once again.
As for the series against the Yankees, New York hasn’t been playing their best baseball of late and that appears to be a winnable series with how well Chicago is playing.
Overall, the schedule is favorable for the Cubs down the stretch. While the NL Wild Card race is extremely competitive, the Cubs are playing great baseball now, with their lineup being one of the hottest in baseball.
The move up in the power rankings is well-deserved, and the Cubs will now be eyeing a way to make it into the playoffs.