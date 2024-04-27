Chicago Cubs Moving Injured Left-Hander To Triple-A Iowa To Start Rehab
Justin Steele is ready to take the next step in his return from an Opening-Day hamstring injury.
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell told media covering the team in Boston on Saturday that Steele is ready to start a rehab assignment and is being transferred from Arizona to Triple-A Iowa.
The Chicago Tribune was among the outlets reporting the move.
The Tribune noted that Steele would likely throw on Wednesday for the Iowa Cubs.
That would keep him on time after he threw 47 pitches in an extended spring training game on Friday in Arizona, as he went 2.1 innings.
The move means that the Cubs believe Steele is ready to work on a typical five-day routine for a starting pitcher, a hurdle that he needed to clear before he could start his injury rehab. Once he makes his first appearances with Iowa, he has 30 days to get ready for a return to Chicago.
The Cubs don’t have a target date in mind for Steele’s return, though when Steele suffered the injury Counsell said that the left-hander would likely be out for all of April.
Steele suffered a Grade 1 hamstring pull on Opening Day against the Texas Rangers as he fielded a bunt and tossed it to first base but pulled the hamstring on his way down to the ground. He went 4.2 innings in that game and an MRI revealed the injury a day later.
Without Steele, the Cubs are off to their best start since 2016, when they won the World Series, with Shota Imanaga leading a rotation that is without both Steele and Kyle Hendricks, who was just moved to the injured list.
Steele went 16-5 last season with a 3.06 ERA and was making the first Opening Day start of his career.