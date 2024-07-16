Chicago Cubs Must Pursue This Major MLB Trade Deadline Target
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs have reasons for optimism heading into the All-Star break. After a long period of time that the team looked dead in the water, some wins started coming in the final couple of weeks leading up to the break.
Over their last 11 games before the break, the Cubs went 8-3. That has made things very interesting for the organization.
With the MLB trade deadline just a couple of weeks away, Chicago might actually end up being a buyer. They were trending towards selling talent, but the small winning streak could change their mind.
Should they come out of the break continuing to win, Hoyer could end up getting aggressive.
If they were to become buyers, there are a few different things that the Cubs could use.
First and foremost, they need to find help at the closer position. They have been unable to close out games from the start of the season until now. Nothing has changed about their struggles late in games.
Chicago could also use an upgrade at catcher and another consistent power bat.
To address their need for a closer, the Cubs should pursue a trade with the Washington Nationals for Kyle Finnegan.
Finnegan, a 32-year-old reliever acting as the closer for the Nationals, has put together a very strong season. He has appeared in 41 games for Washington, compiling a 2-4 record to go along with a 2.45 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, a 3.2 K/BB ratio, 25 saves, and just four blown saves in 40.1 innings pitched.
Not only would Chicago be getting its closer for the rest of the 2024 season, he is also under contract for the 2025 MLB season.
Depending on the price tag, the Cubs should be all-in on a trade for Finnegan. He would allow Hector Neris to go back to a setup role which he can be elite at.
Craig Counsell has been dealt a tough hand with the bullpen. There are no arms who have stepped up to the plate consistently when placed in the closer role. Finnegan would be the answer.
If Chicago thinks it can compete for a spot in the playoffs, they should work the phone with the Nationals. Finnegan appears to be available and if the price is right would be a perfect fit with the Cubs.