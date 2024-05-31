Chicago Cubs Named Landing Spot for Elite Left-Handed Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs are in an excellent situation over the next week and a half to get back on track.
Taking on a struggling Cincinnati Reds team and the Chicago White Sox in their next three series, this is where they need to gain some ground after struggling during the back stretch of May.
2-8 in their last 10 games entering Friday, the Cubs find themselves in a strange position.
For one, there are injuries that have hindered this team. Craig Counsell only has so much to work with, and at some point, players have to get healthy if they want to have the season they're looking to have.
On the other side of that, the offense and pitching staff haven't been good enough.
The pitching has been much better than the offensive output this year, but they've struggled a bit in recent weeks.
Changes could be coming, something Chicago needs.
Looking at landing spots for left-hander Jesus Luzardo, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed the Cubs as an option.
"The starting rotation might not look like a pressing need for the Cubs, but there are question marks. Justin Steele has regressed from his terrific 2023 numbers, Kyle Hendricks has been demoted to the bullpen, Jameson Taillon has a long history of injuries and Javier Assad has a 3.85 FIP backing his 2.17 ERA," he writes.
While the rotation has been above-average for much of the season, Reuter brings up warranted reasons to worry about these struggles continuing.
Luzardo could give them another high-level arm, although there are concerns there, too.
He was sidelined with a mild flexor muscle strain earlier in the season, recently returning in the middle of May. In 51 2/3 innings, he's posted a 4.18 ERA. It hasn't been great, but over his last three outings, he's allowed just three earned runs in 20.0 combined innings.
With a farm system full of prospects that could be of interest to the Miami Marlins in a trade package, he would be an excellent addition to this rotation.