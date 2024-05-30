Potential Chicago Cubs Trade Target Predicted To Get Dealt This Year
The Chicago Cubs rotation has been above-average to start the season on most nights. However, they've dealt with injuries and could be in the mix to land another arm.
Jameson Taillon has impressed in his 38 1/3 innings, and Ben Brown has pitched as well as anyone could've hoped. Brown looks to be a potential star in the future and should continue to get innings as the season progresses. Taillon, if he continues to throw this way, will be an important piece.
Still, teams in the mix for a playoff spot, and looking to contend for a World Series, typically go out and add as much pitching help as possible.
As the Cubs have seen this season, they can't be certain that things will go as planned.
They need to have as many options as they can when it comes to the second-half of the year.
Brandon Scott of Bleacher Report predicted big names who could be traded, listing left-handed pitcher, Jesus Luzardo.
"Jesus Luzardo is another logical candidate to find his services elsewhere, as the Marlins are a bottom-three team in baseball. They have the worst record in the NL, and only the Chicago White Sox have a worse winning percentage across the game."
The left-hander dealt with an injury but returned earlier in the month and has thrown well in his four outings. He's thrown at least 5 2/3 innings in every appearance and has allowed just five earned runs.
If Chicago does trade with the Miami Marlins, it could also allow them to land another player.
One potential name is Tanner Scott, a left-handed relief pitcher who could be a big help to this struggling bullpen.
Luzardo would be the main piece in a deal, but the Marlins should be someone they look to trade with as they're expected to be active before the trade deadline.