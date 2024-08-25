Chicago Cubs Newest Star Prospect Has Just Broken a Team Record
Over the past few years, the Chicago Cubs have quietly built one of the best farm systems in all of baseball.
Smartly waiving the white flag on previous seasons, the front office traded away many of their Major League pieces to get talented prospects back into this organization.
Right now, that effort is looking like it's starting to pay off.
Their crown jewel, Pete Crow-Armstrong, looks to be finally settling in at the MLB level with a hot month of hitting that will have him among the best outfielders in the game if he can perform that way consistently.
All six of their top ranked prospects are at the Triple-A level, and many of them, like star catcher Moises Ballesteros, are expected to contribute as soon as next season.
If that's the case, then the Cubs might have a young core full of talent that will have them competing for titles on a consistent basis, similar to what they imagined back in 2016 when they ended their World Series drought.
While this year's first round draft pick, Cam Smith, is a ways behind the other top minor leaguers in this pipeline, he has already started turning heads with what he is doing on the field.
On Saturday night, the 6-foot-3 third baseman set Chicago's Single-A affiliate record when he homered for a fifth straight game.
Considering he's only played 13 games of professional baseball, that is absolutely incredible.
Entering the draft, he didn't exactly get a favorable scouting report regarding what his ceiling might be, as MLB Pipeline put a projected cap on roughly 20 home runs per season since he hadn't proven he could elevate the ball on a consistent basis to his pull side.
But, as has been shown throughout baseball history, sometimes scouting reports can be proven wrong.
If there was anything to support that case, what Smith is doing right now is certainly going to be filed in the evidence folder.
It will be interesting to see how the No. 8 ranked prospect in the Cubs' farm system fairs throughout the rest of the year, but he's also shown he's not just a one-trick pony during this red-hot stretch.
While hitting home runs in five consecutive games, he's gone 10-for-19 during the same span as well, recording three multi-hit games with only one strikeout.
Smith could be the next star in Chicago's pipeline, so he will certainly be a name to continue monitoring throughout his time in the minors.