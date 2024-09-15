Chicago Cubs Outfielder ‘Fully Expected’ To Return in 2025
Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger has a tough decision to make this offseason.
The left-handed slugger has player options in 2025 and 2026 after playing on a one-year, $30 million deal in 2024.
The former MVP has played well but hasn't produced at the same level he did in 2023. Bellinger is currently slashing .269/.332/.438 with 18 home runs and a 116 OPS+.
Despite his campaign being quiet in comparison to prior seasons throughout his career, Bellinger has still been a valuable piece to the Cubs' offense.
With the lack of offensive production from most of the lineup, things would've been much worse if it weren't for the Arizona native.
As Chicago heads into the offseason, they need to be mindful of several things, one of which is their need for an improved lineup. If the Cubs continue to swing the bats the way they have, they shouldn't expect much to change next year.
That's where Bellinger's contract comes into play.
While keeping him in Chicago seems to be the logical thing to do, and the organization should hope that he does, they need a lot more than just one hitter.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today had the latest on the 29-year-old.
"Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, who’s in the first year of a three-year, $80 million contract, is fully expected to remain with the Cubs instead of opting out of his contract. He’ll be paid $27.5 million next year."
That's a big chunk of change to hand to one player, but it shouldn't be the end-all-be-all.
Despite not showing it recently, the Cubs front office has the money to spend.
With multiple high-level hitters on the market this winter, they should be exploring every possible avenue to improve. No matter the position or money said player wants, the focus needs to be on doing whatever it takes to better the lineup.
There was a clear need for more talent offensively last offseason, so there are rightfully some concerns about what the front office will do this time around.
Jobs should be on the line, which often makes front offices spend as much as needed to build the best possible roster.
Hopefully, that'll be the case over the next few months.
If Bellinger returns and they can add to the rest of the lineup, they should be in a favorable position.
Only time will tell if that's their plan.