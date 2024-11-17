Chicago Cubs Pitching Target Viewed As 'Steal' of MLB Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs will be in the mix to land a starter in the offseason.
Whether the front office signs one of the best on the market or a middle-of-the-pack arm, it feels safe to say that a new rotation piece will be in a Cubs jersey next spring.
It's important the front office understands they don't need an ace-caliber starter.
Wasting $200-plus million on one of the top arms in baseball isn't the worst idea, most of the time, but unless they're willing to spend tons of money, it wouldn't make sense for this current roster.
With plenty of starters on the market this winter, landing one at a decent price is much likelier than it's typically been.
Sean Manaea could be one of those options.
The left-hander is coming off the best campaign of his career, proving his worth in big moments throughout the year.
His new lower arm slot made him unhittable, and while there should be rightful concerns about his ability to replicate that long term, it makes him intriguing.
David Schoenfield of ESPN believes he's the "steal" of the winter, which is exactly what Chicago needs.
"This is a tough category. Based on Kiley's contract projections, nobody stands out -- and picking a pitcher to be the biggest steal is kind of like picking candy corn as your favorite Halloween treat: It doesn't really make sense. Manaea also isn't particularly young as he'll be entering his age-33 season, and he did have shoulder surgery in 2018. What is intriguing is that his new lower arm slot puts him on a new level. He adopted the lower slot in late June and produced outstanding results the rest of the way -- a 3.02 ERA and .181 batting average allowed over his final 18 regular-season starts."
Manaea isn't looking at $100 million, but if that number is around $55 to $75 million, the Cubs need to be in the mix.
If they were to land the former New York Mets starter, there would be an opportunity for him to come in and potentially be the ace.
Things would have to work themselves out, but his stuff was that good where one could suggest he'd be the top arm in the rotation.
If Chicago takes care of their other needs, he'd be an excellent fit.
However, it'd be tough to get excited about Manaea as the sole high-profile addition unless they do the countless other things they need to do.