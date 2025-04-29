Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates Superstars Set to Throw in Upcoming Series
The Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates each one of the top rookie pitchers in Major League Baseball last season.
Now, they’ll each get a showcase when the Cubs (17-12) travel to the Pirates (11-18) for a three-game series at PNC Park.
Chicago’s Shota Imanaga (2-1, 3.18) and Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes (3-2, 2.39) will pitch in the series, though they won’t face each other. But they’ve been linked since both made their debuts last season.
Both had tremendous seasons, but it was Skenes that walked away with the National League rookie of the year award. Imanaga finished fourth. Skenes finished third in NL Cy Young voting and Imanaga finished fifth.
Imanaga also credited a conversation with Skenes about pitching as part of what set up his combined no-hitter last season.
Imanaga, a left-hander, will pitch the opener on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m. central and will face the Pirates left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-1, 1.72).
Without Justin Steele, the Cubs are leaning heavily on Imanaga as their top starter. He’s taken a no-decision in his last two starts. In six starts he’s struck out 27 and walked 12 in 34 innings.
Wednesday’s game, also at 5:40 p.m., will pit Cubs left-hander (2-2, 2.54) against Pirates right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3, 6.95).
Boyd won his last start, which was against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed 10 hits in six innings but only gave up three earned runs and one walk. He also struck out four. Before that, he had lost his last two starts.
Boyd has struck out 24 and walked 10 in 28.1 innings and five starts.
Mlodzinski has taken a no-decision or a loss in his last three starts. In his last start against the Los Angeles Angels, he allowed five hits and three runs in five innings. He struck out four and walked one.
In 22 innings and five starts he’s struck out 18 and walked nine in 22 innings.
In Thursday’s finale, set for 11:35 a.m, Cubs right-hander Colin Rea (1-0, 0.96) draws Skenes.
Rea has picked up Steele’s spot in the rotation and has thrown well. He won his last start against Philadelphia, as he allowed three hits and no runs in five innings. He struck out seven and walked two. In six games (three starts) he had 19 starts and three walks in 18.2 innings.
Skenes won his last start against the Dodgers, as he allowed five hits and no runs in 6.1 innings. He struck out nine and walked none. He has struck out 39 and walked four in 37.2 innings.