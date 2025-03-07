Chicago Cubs Mentioned As Potential Trade Suitor for Pittsburgh Pirates Star Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs are one of the teams under the most pressure to perform during the 2025 season.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins are both in the final year of their contracts. Unless there are positive steps taken on the field, they might not return.
The Cubs have been lauded for the work they did this offseason, making one major addition to their lineup by acquiring Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros to become their offensive anchor.
However, beyond that move, there weren’t any other gamechangers added.
They opted for depth, signing starting pitchers Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea. The bullpen has been revamped with several additions, but again, they didn’t go to the top of the market with Ryan Pressly coming over in a separate deal from the Astros and Ryan Brasier being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Somewhat shockingly, Chicago actually slashed payroll this past winter as they are about $42 million below the tax line.
A big market club operating in that fashion will upset more than a few people within the fan base.
With the National League Central there for the taking, was enough done to surpass the Milwaukee Brewers and hold off the improved Cincinnati Reds?
Only time will tell, but if the opportunity to add more impact talent to the roster presents itself, the front office should pull the trigger.
One player who could be a fit for Chicago is Jared Jones of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The young hurler was mentioned by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report in a piece exploring the MLB trade market during spring training.
As Rymer shared, Jones’s name came up in trade talks with the Boston Red Sox before they acquired Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and signed Walker Buehler and Patrick Sandoval in free agency.
That doesn’t necessarily mean the Pirates are making their emerging star available, but they would match up well with the Cubs in a hypothetical deal with Jones as the center piece.
With Pittsburgh in desperate need of impact bats, Chicago could dip into their deep prospect pool of position players to build a trade package around. They have several high-upside players knocking on the door of the Major Leagues such as Kevin Alcantara, Owen Caissie, Moises Ballesteros and James Triantos.
Jones would give the Cubs another long-term piece in the rotation to anchor the group alongside Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga.
Jones flashed legitimate ace stuff as a rookie in 2024 and has continued showcasing a nasty arsenal during spring training.