Chicago Cubs Place Promising Rookie on IL in Latest Brutal Injury Loss
The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of what has been a much needed winning streak.
Over their last eight games, the Cubs have gone 7-1. That run has helped them start crawling their way back into Wild Card contention. They are also eight games back in the NL Central, although they still sit in dead last.
Unfortunately, Chicago is dealing with yet another injury issue. After having to place star outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger on the injured list, another key player has been hurt.
During Friday night's win over the St. Louis Cardinals, promising rookie relief pitcher Luke Little was forced to exit the game after just four pitches due to a shoulder injury.
According to a report from Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, Little has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder strain. To replace him, they recalled right-hander Ethan Roberts and also reinstated Javier Assad as a 27th man.
Little has appeared in 30 games so far with the Cubs, compiling a 3-1 record to go along with a 3.46 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP, and 26.0 innings pitched.
Roberts, who will attempt to help replace Little, has played in just three games this season, completing 4.0 innings and not allowing a single earned run.
If Chicago is going to work its way back into playoff contention, they need to get healthy. The 2024 season has been a struggle on the injury side of things for the Cubs.
Hopefully, this won't end up being a major setback and they can keep up their impressive winning ways from the last week.