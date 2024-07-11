Chicago Cubs Place Superstar on Injured List with Frustrating Injury
It seemed like the chances that the Chicago Cubs would be able to figure things out and show some life before the upcoming trade deadline arrived were slim to none.
Throughout the season, they have been hit hard by injuries which caused tons of roster turnover that made it hard for them to put together consistent performances. Much of their losing was also self-inflicted with horrendous bullpen play and terrible offensive output at times, too.
But, the Cubs have finally started to perform better, winning three in a row entering Thursday's contest as they are now just five games under .500 and 3.5 out of the final Wild Card spot.
Unfortunately, some of the good vibes went out the window when it was reported by Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune that Cody Bellinger would be placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured finger after getting hit by a pitch on Wednesday night. They have called up Alexander Canario to take his place.
Bellinger hasn't had the same type of production he put together in 2023 when he won the NL Comeback Player of the Year award, but he's still been one of their most consistent performers with a .269/.331/.410 slash line, nine homers, 37 RBI and an OPS+ of 107.
This is now the second time that the star slugger has hit the IL this season after suffering a fractured rib back in late-April. There is some worry he could be sidelined for an extended period of time considering he was pulled on Wednesday after struggling to grip a baseball.
No other information has been released by Chicago about his timeline.