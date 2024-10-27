Chicago Cubs Possess Potential Substantial Trade Centerpiece Outfielder
Looking ahead to the upcoming MLB offseason, fans should be very excited to see what the Chicago Cubs choose to do.
Some believe that Jed Hoyer and the front office will have another relatively quiet offseason. However, there are others who are projecting that the Cubs will look to swing big.
Hoyer has been vocal about wanting Chicago to be a contender again in 2025. He'll need to make some impact moves if he wants to make that goal become a reality.
While the Cubs could look to target some good players in free agency, they could also search the trade market for talent.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided has suggested one potential trade chip that Chicago could move in an offseason trade. He thinks that talented outfield prospect Kevin Alcantara could be the centerpiece of a big offseason trade.
"Alcantara is a top talent and the Cubs value him as such. But if they're going to be looking to make a splash in the trade market this winter, a prospect like Alcantara is going to have to be included in the prospect package," Pressnell wrote.
Alcantara is currently ranked as the Cubs' No. 6 overall prospect. He has a very bright future ahead of him, but Chicago should be willing to move him in the right deal.
During the 2024 season, the 22-year-old outfielder did play in three Major League games. He recorded one hit in 10 at-bats. However, he put up impressive numbers in the minors.
In 111 total minor league games, Alcantara hit 14 home runs to go along with 61 RBI. He also slashed .278/.353/.428.
Around the league, there are plenty of teams looking for outfield talent. Alcantara could end up being a very hot target in trade discussions.
If the Cubs want to swing a big trade, Alcantara would certainly be a player that teams would love to get.
Chicago has built its farm system out the right way. Ahead of Alcantara in the farm system in the outfield is Owen Caissie and even James Triantos who is a second baseman and outfield combo player. They would not lose their main outfield talents by trading Alcantara.
If the Cubs can pull off a trade to bring a win-now player and the biggest piece they have to give up is Alcantara, they would call that a major win.