Chicago Cubs Potential Free Agent Catcher Target Danny Jansen Signs With Rays
The Chicago Cubs were widely expected this winter to try to add a veteran catcher to at the very least platoon with the young Miguel Amaya who has had an up and down start to his career.
One of those potential options who could come in and split time - and probably the best one available in a very thin free agent market at the position - was Danny Jansen, traded within the division at the deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Boston Red Sox. Instead, Jasen remains in the American League East and has signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays. This now leaves Chicago in a tough spot if they are still looking to add a catcher.
As one of the better defensive catchers in the sport, Jansen was certainly far from spectacular at the plate throughout his seven-year MLB career. Prior to the trade, he had spent his entire career with the Blue Jays and over 501 games played in his career, he has a lifetime average of .220 with an OPS of .727. Before the 2024 season however, Jansen was coming off the best two-year run of his career at the plate from 2022-23 with 32 home runs and an .817 OPS over 158 games played.
The top three catchers on the market in Kyle Higashioka, Travis d'Arnaud, and now Jansen are all off the board, putting Chicago in a place where they will either have to settle for an inferior and probably to their delight cheaper option, or look to the trade market. In terms of WAR, Carson Kelly is the best available option, similarly offensively limited as Jansen but even better defensively.
Amaya is likely going to still be a major factor at the position for the team one way or another barring being part of what would be a surprising trade, but the amount of games he starts likely depends on who the team brings in at the position to help.
Playing 117 games in 2024 and 170 so far in his his career, Amaya has had some strong stretches, but overall his numbers are not good enough to justify trusting him to be the everyday catcher. With a .657 OPS and a .227 career average since 2023 along with an on-base percentage below .300 in 2024, it's just not sustainable to contend with that kind of production from your primary catcher.
Amaya could take a step in 2025, but it will likely come in sharing time with someone else. As of Friday however, it won't be Jansen.