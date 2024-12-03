Chicago Cubs Rumored Catching Target Gets Signed By Previous World Series Champs
The Chicago Cubs knew they had to operate differently this offseason than how they went about things last year.
As one of the final teams to make a Major League addition, they went into this past season with a strong roster on paper, but one that was still flawed.
The Cubs didn't do enough to address their bullpen, something that haunted them early in the campaign with multiple blown games that turned wins into losses. Later in the year, their lack of offensive depth hurt them when the pitching situation became a bit more stable.
So, Jed Hoyer and his front office aren't waiting around this time.
They have made four additions to their bullpen, trading for rising star Eli Morgan and signing former first-round pick Phil Bickford as two of the notable moves.
Catcher was also an early area Chicago needed to address, and they accomplished that by trading for backup catcher Matt Thaiss.
Because of that, they likely were out of the sweepstakes for other players available in the trade market or who are free agents, but they were still seen as a team that might make a move to completely shore up that unit.
Veteran backstop Kyle Higashioka was seen as a target.
Coming off the best season of his career with the San Diego Padres where he slashed .220/.263/.476, hit a career-high in home runs (17) and RBI (45), he also produced his highest OPS+ figure (101) and his best bWAR value (1.2).
If the Cubs did have interest in him, he no longer is available.
Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reported the Texas Rangers have signed Higashioka to a two-year, $13.5 million deal that includes a mutual option in 2027 worth $7 million with a $1 million buyout.
Again, this news likely isn't devastating for Chicago.
With Thaiss in place to backup Miguel Amaya, they're hoping that duo can create a better offensive profile than what they had last season, and even though Higashioka looked like he turned the corner at the plate in 2024, it's not a given that would continue to be the case going forward.
Right now, the Cubs seem to be focused on adding pitching.
They signed Matthew Boyd to a contract that boosts their rotation, and even amid that news, they continue to be active when looking for other ways to boost their pitching staff and bullpen.