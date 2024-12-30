Projected 2025 Chicago Cubs Outfield Should Be Much Improved From Last Season
The Chicago Cubs have made some blockbuster moves in the outfield this winter and the unit should look much better because of it.
It is impossible to tell the story of the Cubs offseason without starting at the Kyle Tucker trade. He is an instant MVP-candidate addition to the outfield.
It also made them available to finally move on from Cody Bellinger, whom they sent to the New York Yankees.
Seiya Suzuki, if he remains untraded, will mostly figure into the situation at designated hitter. He will also play in the corner outfield when someone needs a day off.
This is what the Chicago outfield will look like for 2025.
LF Ian Happ
Happ has been a consistently impressive slugger throughout his career. When he struggles on one front, he usually picks up the slack somewhere else.
Over the past two years, he has averaged a .245/.351/.436 slash line with 23 home runs. Even if it isn't the flashiest, he is reliable.
CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
Crow-Armstrong started his career out nearly unplayable at the plate, but turned out to be fairly solid by the end of the last campaign.
In the month of August, he posted a .314/.375/.558 slash line. That likely isn't sustainable for him, but even a fraction of that would be serviceable given how good he is on defense.
A successful sophomore season could see the youngster turn into a 15/30 type of hitter.
RF Kyle Tucker
Trading for a year of Tucker from the Houston Astros is a huge move, but one that should make this next Cubs campaign a fun one to watch.
He missed over half of 2024 due to a shin injury, but still posted a slash line of .289/.408/.585 with 23 home runs.
The 27-year-old is above average at just about everything at the plate. To boot, he also has a solid glove.
There is a reason why Chicago had to give up so much to get him as a potential rental.
Bench: Vidal Brujan, Alexander Canario
Brujan was the most recent addition to the roster, coming over from the Miami Marlins. He finally started to show some signs of growth last year, but still only posted a .222/.303/.319 slash line with two home runs in almost 300 plate appearances.
Canario hasn't even had 50 appearances, but has looked good in his limited at-bats.
Perhaps he can break out into a stellar bench player next season.